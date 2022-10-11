We will address issues raised by catholic bishops – Kazako

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has said the government will address concerns that have been voiced out by the Roman Catholic Bishops in their latest edition of the pastoral letter.

Speaking to a local radio channel, Kazako said the government will take the issues seriously since they are for the betterment of the country.

“We will continue listening and this is one of the things that we will be looking at very seriously,” said Kazako

The bishops under the banner Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) issued the pastoral letter on Monday, the 10th of October.

Part of the letter stresses that corruption has reached its worst levels under the Tonse-led government. According to ECM, the speed at which corruption cases are handled leaves a lot to be desired.

“Why are there long delays in any action being taken in response to reports submitted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the relevant authorities? Who is being protected, whose interests are being served?” reads part of the letter.

