Man found hanging from tree after misunderstanding with wife

A-23-year-old man identified as Takelo Kamwana was on Sunday found hanging from a tree at Bweya village, Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa district after a misunderstanding with his wife over love message found in his phone.

Police say the man committed suicide.

Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that the incident occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at around 06:00 hours at Bweya village.

Msadala further said that it is reported that, the late kamwana and his wife had marital misunderstanding over a love message from another woman which the wife saw in the man’s phone.

“On October 10, 2022, they resolved their differences, at around 19:00hours the wife went to the bathroom to take a bath, leaving Kamwana in the house.

“By the time she returned from the bathroom, she didn’t find him in the house. She waited for hours but he did not report back, she then informed the elders about the missing of his husband,” said Msadala.

Later, he was found hanging from a tree. The matter was reported to village headman Bweya and later reported to Bowe police unit.

The scene of crime was visited by Mponela Crime Investigations Department personnel accompanied by medical officer from Bowe Health Centre who conducted postmortem which revealed that the death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Police in Mponela, Dowa District have since advised people to have better ways of solving their problems instead of taking their own lives as this brings a burden to the bereaved families.

