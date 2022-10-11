DPP told to release list of delegates for convention

Democratic Progressive Party’s deputy director of operations, Joe Nyirongo, has demanded the party to release a list of delegates who will vote at the party’s convention slated for next year.

Speaking at a press conference he held today in Mzuzu, Nyirongo said DPP presidential aspirants are busy engaging people believed to be delegates to the party’s convention but the list of delegates is yet to be released by the National Governing Council.

According to Nyirongo, DPP Secretary General should publish in the Newspapers names of all committee members at Area, District and Regional committees.

“This will help all aspiring leaders (candidates) to meet the right delegates to next year’s national party convention, unlike the way the current situation is, where by some people meeting the candidates are not genuine delegates.

“DPP as a democratic institution, we must continue abiding to the constitutional order for a smooth and transparent electoral process in the run up to the 2023 national convention,” said Nyirongo.

Nyirongo also pointed fingers at DPP President Arthur Peter Mutharika for bringing divisions into the party through his remarks at Mulhakho wa Alhomwe festival yesterday at Chonde in Mulanje.

“People from all walks of life joined the festival in celebrating their culture, but President Mutharika spoiled the whole purpose of having that traditional festival.

“Instead of encouraging the Lhomwe people on how best they can contribute to the country’s socioeconomic development, Mutharika took that opportunity for his own personal gains,” said Nyirongo.

During his speech at the festival, Mutharika warned anyone who is in a rush to take over the presidency to either leave the DPP or form their own political party.

In attendance, were DPP Presidential aspirants Kondwani Nankhumwa, Bright Msaka, Joseph Mwanamvekha and Dalitso Kabambe.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24