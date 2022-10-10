Rumphi district council constructs K21 million market shed

Rumphi District Council has spent 21 million Kwacha on a market shed at Hewe in the area of Senior Chief Katumbi in the district.

The council has also constructed a similar facility at Phwezi. Both facilities have water points and modern toilets and they have been constructed through Government to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) project with funding from World Bank.

The shed at Bwanyonga Market has been handed over to communities today.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Rumphi district commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu said the facility is expected to improve revenue collection and add value to the growing economy of the district.

In his remarks Chairperson for Bwanyonga Market, Aggrey Yobe Mhango said they will be protected from rains.

However, on social media Malawians have questioned the cost of the shed with many arguing that the structure cost lower than K21 million.

“I cry for our nation… It’s high time now, we need to move from this kind of corruption. We will never have another Malawi. If we keep smiling while looking at such things we have also to remember that it will be worse later. Someone has to stand up on the gap of corruption. This is too bad… 21 million just that,” one social media user said.

Another said: “All that sum of money on that shelter? Shame!! and we expect our nation to develop? How?”

In March this year, the Rumphi district council also came under fire after spending K15.9 million on a small toilet.