Polio vaccination: Zomba DHO reaches 165,000 children

Zomba District Health Office has administered vaccine to 165,600 under five children during third round of polio vaccination campaign.

Zomba DHO spokesperson Arnold Mndalira said this as the office briefed reporters in the district on third phase of the campaign prior to the fourth phase on mid-October.

He hailed parents in Zomba for bringing forward their children to get vaccinated against polio saying this demonstrated their understanding on the importance of the polio vaccine.

Mndalira disclosed that the Zomba DHO will make follow up to make sure that all under five children in the district got the vaccine. He said the district health office will also carry out sensitisation to raise awareness on how to prevent polio transmission.

Mndalira, however, complained that some people that refused to vaccinate their children in the name of faith, saying this puts the children at risk of polio virus attack.

The Zomba DHO spokesperson therefore called on the media and local leaders to help in dissemination of the much needed information on how polio is transmitted and polio it can be prevented.

“We have adequate quantity of vaccine here in Zomba and it’s the wish of the Government of Malawi to protect all under five children from polio virus ,” he added.

He disclosed that Zomba DHO will also administer fourth round of polio vaccination campaign from 13 to 16 October.

Mndalira called on parents to bring their children for the polio vaccine as health workers will be administering the vaccine door to door, market places, bus terminals and in all strategic places.

