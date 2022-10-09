Moyale, Dedza share points

Moyale Barracks came from behind to draw 1-1 against Dedza Dynamos on Sunday in the Tnm Super League.

Clement Nyondo scored in the first half of the game to give the hosts the lead before the visitors equalized through Raphael Phiri who connected a header in the 64th minute after a cross by Charles Nkhoma.

Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa in a post-match interview said his boys did not lose hope and showed a fighting spirit.

“We played well especially in the second half where we scored our goal, we are looking forward to end the league on good position,” said Mwansa.

Dan Dzimkambani Dedza Dynamos coach said lack of concentration to the players cost them the game.

“We held them in the first half but we were a little bit careless as our friends used what we call a cheat and run system that we did not notice until they scored, we will make sure to win the remaining games, ” he said.

Moyale went eight back to back games without a defeat in the second round of the league and are returning to Mzuzu with 4 points after a win on Saturday against Reds.

The result keeps Moyale Barracks on position 5 with 40 points while Dedza have 36 points on position 8 in the Tnm Super League.