Devotion: There is a way out

1 Corinthians 10:13 “No trial has overtaken you that is not faced by others. And God is faithful: He will not let you be tried beyond what you are able to bear, but with the trial will also provide a way out so that you may be able to endure it.”

A teacher who is reasonable would not give grade eight examinations to a grade two student. In the same way our God would not allow you to be tempted or challenged beyond your grade in Christianity.

Your temptation or challenge corresponds to your grade. Don’t complain. You can deal with it because you are above it. As you grow, temptations and challenges will change. If you are tempted or challenged the same way it was done some ten years ago, this is a sign that you have stagnated in your Christian life and you need to do something to move from that level to a higher level. You need to work on your Christianity and grow.

Every problem or challenge gravitates towards where a solution is. The fact that a temptation or challenge is coming to you means that you have a solution and are at a suitable level to handle it. There is nothing in this world that is impossible to him who believes. Mark 9:23 ” Jesus said to him, If you can believe, all things are possible to him that believes.”

If you think that it is impossible, it is because you haven’t explored all the possible solutions. No person can argue against the one who created them. If the Creator says you can do it don’t argue against Him because He has seen that you have all the necessary equipment, power and authority. Don’t tell Him Its impossible, rather let him guide you in finding the solution.

When you say its impossible, you switch off all the thinking faculties and you can’t find a solution. Instead ask yourself how to deal with it and open yourself for more possible solutions. Have this mindset in Philippians 4 :13.” I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”

Go back to the opening scripture, …”but with the trial will also provide a way out so that you may be able to endure it.” There is a way out of every temptation and God has already created it. Study the Word, meditate the Word, speak and use the Word and commune with the Spirit of God. Set time to pray and you will find solutions and ways out of every temptation and challenge.

Confession

I am above every trial and temptation because God will never allow me to be tempted beyond my grade. I will never succumb to any trial but through the Word and the Spirit, I will always find a way out of every trouble. In Jesus Name. Amen.