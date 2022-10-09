14-year-old girl raped by three men at Mulhako cultural festival

Three men allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl at the at Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural festival last night, police say.

Luchenza Police Officer In-Charge Emmanuel Chisoma has told the local media that the law enforcers are hunting for the suspects.

According to Chisoma, the child went to the event to take care of in-law’s child as the in-law was cooking some food at the festival. The three drunk men entered the fence where the cooking was taking place.

They sealed the in-law’s mouth and then took turns to rape the child.

Police have since launched investigations into the sexual abuse.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe started on Friday and ended today with an event where former President Peter Mutharika spoke.

At the festival, local aphrodisiacs such as gondolosi were being sold.