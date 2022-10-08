South Africa’s PJ Powers in Malawi ahead of Lawi’s 30’s

South African popular female singer PJ Powers arrived in the country yesterday ahead of Lawi’s 30’s album launch slated for today at Bingu International Convention Centre ( BICC) in Lilongwe.

PJ Powers who is the guest performer at the launch will perform alongside Malawi’s Mitengeli, Joyful Souls and Ndingo Brothers Band.

Powers is a famous South African musician who rose to fame after winning a song competition on national radio by singing the cover of Sanbonani, a Don Clarke Song.

Her versions of Sanbonnai gained much attention in South Africa thus making her name more and more popular.

She was also a member of a popular South African group called Pantha.

Later, she was featured on the Ladysmith Black Mambazo that became an international hit record in 1995.

She is also known for her anti-apartheid activism, advocacy for human rights and philanthropy.