Mangochi Community Technical  College graduates first cohort of non-technical students

The first cohort of students that underwent two year diploma non-technical programmes has graduated at Mangochi Community Technical College.

The college graduated eight students, all females, in diploma programmes on community development, communication and media studies, public health and human resource management.

The college’s Programmes Coordinator, Joseph Makwinja, said this was the beginning for a new chapter for non-technical courses.

Apart from technical and vocational programmes, the college also offers other programmes to meet the demand.

“The management will do all it can to offer many programmes,” he said while assuring the public that the college will continue to offer quality programmes.

Assistant District Community Development Officer in Mangochi, Priscilla Chagomerana, commended the students for making it and appealed to the newly graduated students to continue studying for degree and other higher level programmes.

“I’m sure you will continue studying for degree programme,” Chagomerana said, adding that quality education contributes to meaningful national development.

The graduands were in the high mood saying they will pursue further education and having the diplomas were a source of inspiration to go further.

Apart from the non-technical programmes, Mangochi Community College also offers motor vehicle mechanics, electrical installation, bricklaying, carpentry and joinery among others.