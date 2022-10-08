Malawi Young Pastors Network says Chakwera’s US trip was productive

A gouping of youthful pastors called Young Pastors Network says President Lazarus Chakwera’s trip to the United States of America (USA) will benefit Malawi in the long term and the pastors have urged Malawians to support Chakwera’s agenda.

Chakwera went to the United where among other things he signed a $350 million compact for Malawi under the Millennium Challange Corporation (MCC).

Speaking at a press conference on Friday 7th October in Mzuzu, President of the grouping Webster Kameme said the trip by the State President was meaningful and will benefit Malawians in the long run.

“We watched and followed different media outlets as President Chakwera engaged with multiple investors and cooperating partners which gives hope for Malawi.

“President Chakwera touched all the sectors including Agriculture, Education, Health, Energy and Sports.

“The president said it clearly that the discussions were meant to benefit Malawi and that no political party should claim ownership or brag about the outcome, this is why Young Pastors Network is urging all Malawians to support Chakwera’s agenda in order for this country to develop,” said Kameme.

He added that Malawians should give politics break and prioritise development. The Young Pastors Network leader further added that they are aware of ongoing economic hardship Malawians are facing.

“There is need to put our trust in God, we will overcome the challenges we are going through, other challenges need Malawians to work hard.

“Malawians, let’s give President Chakwera time, we have to remember where we are coming from, we had Covid, Cylone Ana all these were needing urgent attention,” he added.

During the United Nations trip, President Chakwera also had an audience with Managing Director of the World Bank Group, Axel van Trotsenburg, on the $1.5 billion investment package for Malawi expected to roll out soon.

He also met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Ms. Kristalina Georgieva.

On his way back, Chakwera made a stop- over in Abu Dhabi for bilateral talks with the Royal family.

