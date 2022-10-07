Woman arrested for smuggling cellphone into prison

Police in Nkhata Bay District are keeping in custody a 33-year-old woman, Leah Banda, for allegedly smuggling a cell-phone into Nkhata Bay prison meant for her husband who is remanded at the prison for theft by servant.

According to report from the prison officials, Kamanga who is a former head teacher of Mtazi Primary School in the district, was arrested for squandering money amounting to K11,000,000 (Eleven Million Malawi Kwacha) meant for developmental project at the school. Kamanga set the plan with his wife to bring the phone into the prison by hiding it inside a wireless radio.

The wife did as per planned and successfully sneaked the gadget into the prison on October 2, 2022. However, the husband was caught a day later by one of the prison officials whilst using the phone.

The wife was later arrested by the police after receiving the report.

She was charged with providing prohibited articles into prisons which is contrary to section 81(b) of Prisons Act.

The husband will answer the charge of being found in possession of prohibited articles (cell-phone), as he is already in police custody.

Leah Banda hails from Chivwiti Village T/A Timbiri in Nkhata Bay District.