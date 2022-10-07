Councillor Maunde promises to promote sports in Zomba City

Councilor for Chinamwali ward on Zomba, Dave Maunde, has pledged to promote football and netball in his area.

Maunde who is Mayor for Zomba City and also Malawi Local Government Association ( Malga) president made the pledge at Chinamwali at the finals of K3. million Dave Maunde football and netball trophies.

He said it was his wish to keep young people busy with sports to save them from exploitation and other behaviours that have potential to spoil their future.

He observed that idle young people are likely to be exploited by people that want to achieve political goals citing instances when young people are driven into violent demonstrations.

“I want Chinamwali to produce football and netball stars that should play for the national teams,” the ward councillor added.

Maunde further disclosed that he will introduce a K1.million trophy for teams on position number 1 to 4 to compete

A representative of City Sports Officer, Gomezgani Nyasulu, hailed Councilor Maunde for introducing the football and netball trophies saying this will keep young people occupied.

He said that the competition will enable to Zomba City Council Sports Office to scout players that should play in football divisions and supper league.

In the finals, Chinamwali Best 11 defeated Chinamwali Veterans by 5 goals to 4 on post match penalties.