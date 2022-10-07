Bus driver fined K600,000 for causing accident that killed 10 people

A court in Kasungu has ordered a Matours bus driver, McDonald Kunomba, to pay K600,000 fine for causing deaths of 10 people by reckless driving.

Kasungu first grade magistrate, Damiano Banda, says the money will be used as compensation for the families of the 10 victims.

This means each family will receive K60,000 in compensation.

Senior State Advocate Limbikani Msisya from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution said the sentence should have been stiffer since road accidents are claiming a lot of lives.

Defence counsel, Frank Mbwana of Roberts and Franklin Law Consultants, refused to speak to the media at the court.

The accident happened on September 19 at Mkula Village soon after Nkhamenya Trading Centre along Kasungu-Mzimba M1 road.

Kunomba was driving the Matours Bus which was coming from Lilongwe. At Mkula, the bus plowed into a stationary truck which was parked along the road after it developed a fault. Police said the driver was speeding the bus

Following the crash, ten people died while three others sustained injuries.

