Nine-year-old boy commits suicide in Lilongwe

A 9-year-old boy, Vincent Kondwani, has taken his own life by hanging himself to the roof of his parents’ house in Lilongwe after he was rebuked by his parents for fighting with his younger brother.

Lilongwe Police Station Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu said the incident happened yesterday at Chadza Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) M’bwatalika in Lilongwe district.

He said Vincent picked a quarrel with his younger brother and that led into a fight. The boy was not pleased with his parents’ intervention in the fight.

Chigalu added that in the morning both parents left home, the father to his business place and his mother to the garden leaving behind Vincent with his siblings.

“While at his business place, at around 11:00 hours it is when the father received a phone call from his nephew notifying him of the death of his son, Vincent, by suicide.” Explained Chigalu.

He said Mpingu Police Unit detectives, in the company of medical personnel from Chitedze Health Centre visited the scene and Postmortem was and done revealed that death was due to suffocation.

The Police have since asked people of good will, organizations, religious and traditional leaders, and others, to join hands with police in sensitizing communities on better ways of dealing with challenges in life other than committing suicide.

Reported by Natasha Muthete