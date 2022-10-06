Good news for all smokers: US set to decriminalise marijuana

As Malawians are begging for the freedom of Mussa John who was jailed for being in possession of marijuana, US President might have just heard their prayers. President Joe Biden has made a landmark announcement that he will be pardoning all people in prison over possession of marijuana and is planning to have laws that criminalise the drug reviewed.

In a Twitter post, the US President has announced that he will be asking the Secretary of Health in the country to review the position of the law regarding marijuana.

“As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden posted.

First: I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

“I am pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession,” he further posted before tweeting his plans to have the laws reviewed.

In Malawi, issues of marijuana possession have taken a turn with the imprisonment of teenager Mussa John over having marijuana. People protested the imprisonment with leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa joining in the fray calling on President Chakwera to pardon John.

