Malawians crown FDH as best bank

Malawians have described FDH Bank as the best bank in the country after the company handed over a K190 million bus to the Malawi National Football Team.

On Monday, the bank presented the bus to the Football Association of Malawi.

Over the weekend, FDH also financially supported Kondwani Ngwira who conducted free manufacturing training at BICC in Lilongwe where over a thousand people learnt how to make various products.

On social media, Malawians said FDH always gives back not only to its customers but also the country at large.

Social media commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele who is also known as Mneneri has urged Malawians to open accounts with FDH.

Mneneri banks with FDH. Kwinako Tsekani (Close your accounts with other banks). FDH invests back into our local communities,” he said.

Commenting on the post, one person said: “I totally agree! FDH is the best bank. It’s our own Malawian owned bank.”

Writing on his Facebook page following the donation of the bus, social commentator Onjezani Kenani said: “Some companies show up on the day of a big football match promising a lot of money to “anybody who will score.” FDH Bank supports The Flames at the time the team needs help most, now, when it has to prepare for the big matches that lie ahead. Thank you, FDH, for buying our national football team a bus.

Another social media user wrote: “The only right thing we can do as Malawians is to have FDH account. This bank knows corporate social responsibility way better than profits.”

FDH Bank which is owned by the family of businessperson Thom Mpinganjira is the official sponsor of the Flames and also sponsors the FDH Cup.

