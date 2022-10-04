Govt hires 4,125 temporary teachers

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonge

The Ministry of Education through the Malawi Education Reform Programme (MERP) has hired 4,125 temporary teachers for the 2022/23 academic year.

Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa said this in a statement yesterday.

She said the auxiliary teachers have been drawn from the Initial Primary Teacher Education (IPTE) cohort 13 and part of the IPTE cohort 14 and they will be placed in various Public Primary Schools across the 34 education districts in the country.

“The temporary engagement of the Auxiliary Teachers forms part of efforts by Government to reduce the high teacher-to-learner ratios across the country.

“The Ministry would like to inform those willing to be engaged as Auxiliary Teachers that this is temporary employment and does not, in anyway, signal automatic employment on permanent basis after the expiry of the temporary contract period,” said Mussa in a statement posted on the ministry’s Facebook Page.

The temporary contract period for this engagement is one academic year (2022/2023) and is renewable subject to the availability of funding opportunities.

Mussa added that a list of IPTE 13 and 14 teachers and their assigned workstations has been sent to all District Education offices, Local Council offices, and Primary Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs).

She advised the IPTE 13 and 14 cohort teachers who are willing to take up this temporary teaching position are expected to report at their respective workstations on 5th October 2022.

In the last academic year, Government also engaged temporary teachers and their contracts ended last month.

On the ministry’s Facebook Page, some commenters have condemned the ministry for taking advantage of teachers.

“For how long will you be exploiting teachers with this evil idea. We are tired working as auxiliary teachers plz,” one person said.

Another said: “Those that are being offered this temporary positions should organise themselves n reject the offer, until they are permanently deployed…. They know you are desperate that is why they are taking advantage.”

