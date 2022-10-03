Ufumu palipose: Tay Grin signs with US based agency

Malawi’s renowned hip hop artist, Limbani Kalilani better known by his stage name Tay Grin, has signed with a United States based lifestyle agency for brand collaborations.

Tay Grin also known as Nyau King, announced about the sealing of deal on Monday October 3rd, 2022 where he said the US based agency, Sports+Lifestyle Unlimited (SLU) signed him for the Influencer division.

While thanking the agency for the deal, the ‘Tola’ hit maker said he is so hopeful that the partnership will see his brand being expanded beyond his capability.

“It gives me great joy to announce that I have officially signed with a reputable agency based in Los Angeles, California, SLU Agency.

“It’s absolutely surreal that we built an authentic brand from Malawi that is getting recognition. I am definitely in great hands. I’ve known Karen for a while and am excited to have her agency now represent me and help expand my brand,” reacted Kalirani.

The multi award winning star indicated that the focus of the deal will be to procure and negotiate valuable brand partnership and collaboration deals that not only reach his current fan base but grow the interest and intrigue of his overall brand internationally.

SLU Agency through its Managing Director Karen Osborn has vowed to take the career of the hip hop star to another heights.

“It’s crucial that brands engage the right talent as part of their efforts to reach a broader, more diverse audience and consumer. SLU is proud to represent Tay Grin and we look forward to helping expand his reach,” said Osborn.

2022 has been a great year of growth for the Tay Grin brand both locally and internationally as Ignition Magazine Article named him as one of the top five brands from Malawi.

His global reach is soaring, his team is growing and his connections, hard work and networking are paying off.

SLU has been an industry leader for over 30 years, pairing talent with brands for marketing campaigns and endorsements.

