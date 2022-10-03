Six arrested for stealing items worth millions in Lilongwe

Police at Lingadzi in Lilongwe have arrested six suspects who allegedly broke into several houses and stole items worth over K5 million between July and September this year.

According to Lingadzi Police Station spokesperson, Salome Zgambo, the six broke into a house at Area 47 in Lilongwe and went away with various items including a shotgun rifle which they used to commit more crimes.

“The gang has been terrorising Areas 14, 15 and 47 where numerous items were also stolen,” Zgambo said.

Meanwhile, Police have managed to recover the rifle and other items like laptops, desktop computers, monitors, mattresses as well as other household items. Zgambo added that the recovered items are valued at around K5 million.

The six suspects are Limbani Dickson, Dickson Maliki, Gift Steven, Wilson Nalia, Tannex Mtalimanja and Paul Robert.

