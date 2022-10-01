New UNIMA Students’ Council president pledges to engage ESCOM over blackouts

University of Malawi (UNIMA) students have elected Humble C Banda as president of the Students Representative Council and Banda has pledged to engage Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) so that UNIMA campus should be spared from blackouts.

Humble C Banda, a third year student, competed with another third year Ekari Mathuka as his contender in the presidential race on Friday.

The new Students Representative Council President pledged to abide by what is in his manifesto saying that among other things he will engage with the UNIMA authorities to ensure that the academic calendar is followed in the best interest of students.

He also said he will ensure that academic freedom among staff and students is restored in line with democracy .

Banda who is studying Public Administration added that he will engage ESCOM officials to ensure that the UNIMA campus is spared to blackout observing that the power black outs greatly affects the college academically.

He further pledged to engage UNIMA authorities and students loan board on the issue concerning needy students saying he will ensure that the board provides loans to many students so that they should not withdraw from the university college on the basis of non-payment of tuition fees.

On upkeep allowances, Banda said he will ensure that students receive their allowances in good time.

Banda takes over from Charles Thole Dokela.

The students also elected Catherine Mwangonde as Vice President of the UNIMA Student Representative Council.

