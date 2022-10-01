National Registration Bureau procures new machines for speedy processing of IDs

Principal Secretary at the National Registration Bureau (NRB), Mphatso Sambo, says the bureau has procured additional machines for speedy production of national identity cards to address delays in the ID production.

Sambo further told Malawi24 that apart from procuring additional machines, the bureau has also employed extra staff to work day and night in the ID production to ensure speedy processing.

He therefore appealed to citizens whose national IDs are not out to exercise patience saying the delays were there because the bureau had inadequate machines and staff to produce the IDs.

“We’re currently working day and night to produce national IDs and we appeal to citizens to be patient with us because their IDs will be out soon,” the PS said.

According to Sambo, the bureau will also use some of the post offices in the country to act as issuing offices to minimise distance to district offices.

Apart from the national IDs, the NRB also issues birth and death certificates to citizens.