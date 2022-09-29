Busy Signal, Yo Maps promise massive performances at Sand Music Festival

Jamaican musician, Busy Signal, and Zambian musician Yo Maps are in the Country ahead of the Sand Music Festival and the two have promised massive performances.

The festival starts from tomorrow to Sunday 2 October in Salima District at Kambiri Beach.

The two artists arrived in Malawi this afternoon via the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Speaking at a press briefing this evening, Busy Signal who is also International headliner of this year’s Sand music festival said Malawians should expect a massive and one of the best performance by him together with his Band.

“It feels good to be here and let me assure Malawians that at the festival it’s gonna be hot they should expect fireworks, massive performance, good music and don’t miss this because it’s gonna be great and I promise more music and fun during my performance, plus am also performing live.

“Am always one of the person who try to keep energy for the people and try to give 100 percent energy all the time, I am that type of person who put that type of work in and then it’s gonna be busy signal electrifying the event doing what I do best” said Busy.

In his remarks, Zambian Star Yo Maps said Malawians should come through at the festival because his performance is going to be great and one of the best.

He added that fans will have a great time enjoying and dancing to his music.

Yo Maps also assured Malawians that he is going to perform live tomorrow at the festival.

Yo Maps has been trending recently with his hits like Blessings follow me, pick it up, location and finally among others.

Other international artists to perform at the festival include Harmonise from Tanzania and NaakMusiq from South Africa, both of them are expected to jet in tomorrow.

Local artists to perform include Gwamba, Lulu and Mathumela band, Wendy Harawa, Saint, Lusubilo Band, Eli Njichi, Rudo Chakwera and Kell Kay, just to mention a few.

