US based firm to supply fertilizer to Malawi

Malawi stands to benefit from 15 million metric tonnes of fertilizer to be supplied to Africa by a United States based company, GreenMet.

This will ease the challenges countries are currently facing in accessing affordable Fertilizer.

GreenMet Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Drew Horn, disclosed this on Wednesday after meeting President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera in New York to discuss key priorities for Malawi and GreenMet bilateral partnership.

Horn added that GreenMet Company through its subsidiaries was committed to investing in the country’s mining sector as one way of spreading its risk and diversifying.

“Our team is on the ground working with Malawi legal team chaired by the Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda to finalize paperwork for the agreement,” he revealed.

Earlier, President Chakwera also held bilateral talks with Tim Hanstand, CEO of the Chandler Foundation, for possible partnership with Malawi.

Hanstand said the Chandler Foundation has prioritized Malawi because of President Chakwera’s commitment to end corruption and his foundation was ready to support his agenda in all areas of development.

“This meeting was a progress update since the Foundation came to Malawi for the Anti-corruption National conference held in July, 2022,” he said.

By Lisa Kadango Malango in New York

