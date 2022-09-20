Sunbird donates K5 million towards Presidential Charity Golf Initiative

Sunbird Hotel and Resorts has made a contribution of K5 million towards the Presidential Charity Golf initiative scheduled for 8th October, 2022 at Lilongwe Golf Club where President Lazarus Chakwera and his vice, Saulos Chilima, are expected to participate in a bid to raise K250 milllion.

President Chakwera introduced the initiative with an aim of raising funds to among others help needy students from higher learning institutions as well as helping floods survivors.

Speaking to journalists after a cheque presentation on Monday in Lilongwe, Head of Sales, Marketing and Distribution Temwa Kanjadza, said they decided to join the noble course of promoting education in the country.

Kanjadza said the gesture is also part of their corporate social responsibility.

“When we looked at the objectives of this initiative, we felt it is something well aligned with issues and courses that are at the heart of our corporate brand. As Sunbird we believe, it is our responsibility to make a contribution in as far as the development of the country is concerned,” She said

She added that they feel it is their obligation to help in addressing some of the challenges that the country facing hence their response towards this year’s Presidential Charity Golf Initiative.

Initiative’s fundraising and Marketing Team Chairperson Boyld Luwe commended Sunbird for the timely support saying it will go along way in making sure that the initiative has achieved its intended goals.

Luwe said they are also excited with how the corporate world is positively responding and they are optimistic to hit their target that is legged at K250 Million.

However, Luwe said the money will not only be used to help needy students but also reaching out to those people who were affected by cyclone in the country.

