MDF athlete shines in South Africa

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier from 3MR Moyale Barracks Private Joseph Nyasulu AKA JK Malawi has won a gold medal in Taekwondo in South Africa.

Nyasulu was among athletes who participated in the Taekwondo open championship.

According to Nyasulu, he did well in all categories he participated in.

“I won as best fighter in fighting category and I received a trophy and Gold medal for winning, and I thank God that ever since I always come back home with a medal.

“In Poomse category I also ended on second position and received a silver medal, to me it’s a great achievement because this category is so tough,” he said.

He added that he was told before he left for tournament that the best performer will participate at World championship which will be held in Mexico from 13th November, and that made him to work extra hard.

His coach Ephraim Ndovi said hard working spirit is what has made Nyasulu to shine.

“As a trainer I am happy too because of the achievement so far, the only secret for JK is to work hard during training and I am sure the Government will consider him to represent Malawi at the World Championship in Mexico.”

Athletes from Malawi, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique and the host South Africa participated in the cup.

Last time Nyasulu finished on third position at the tournament that was held in Eswatini.