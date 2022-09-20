Airtel introduces scan and pay feature for mobile payments

Airtel Money has introduced a new payment feature that enables customers to pay for goods and services by simply scanning a QR code for a registered outlet.

The new Scan and Pay feature has been integrated into the My Airtel mobile app and allows not only the payment for goods and services at merchants such as groceries, superettes, restaurants, and other outlets, but also empowers customers to send money to others from just scanning the QR code displayed on the recipient’s mobile device.

Airtel Money Director, Brighton Banda, said in Lilongwe today that the feature will enable customers to conduct transactions faster and merchants to move queues quickly.

“Customers have always enjoyed the convenience of Airtel Money for bill payments, money transfers, and person-to-person transactions. The new Scan and Pay feature will enhance the customers’ convenience by significantly minimising the time taken to transact when using other

modes of payment via memorised short codes and going through multiple steps.”

Recently, the mobile payments company celebrated a milestone of surpassing 1,000 Airtel Money branches and over 70,000 agents across the country to bring mobile money services closer to the customer.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24