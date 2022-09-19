Reagan Mwalwanda gets scholarship after drawing cartoon

Lilongwe based cartoonist and sign writer, 26-year-old Reagan Mwalwanda, can now afford a smile as Innobuild Private Limited Company has pledged to give him full sponsorship when he goes back to school to sharpen his vocational skills.

Mwalwanda who trades under Bwazi Cartoons has been offered an opportunity to study a course of his choice at either Sanwecka or Don Bosco technical college in Lilongwe after drawing a surprise cartoon for the company.

Speaking in an interview, Innobuild Private Limited Chief Executive Officer Billy Jonathan Chiwotha said he was impressed with Mwalwanda’s work and that motivated him to offer the opportunity for the artist to go to school so that he can add value to what he does.

Chiwotha said the support is part of their corporate social responsibility and they are always inspired to see young people making strides in their careers.

Among others, Chiwotha said they exist because of Malawians and they cannot run away from the obligation of supporting the youth in various spheres.

They also promised to continue working with various communities across the country to ensure that the youth become economically independent.

Mwalwanda thanked Innobuild for the offer saying he did not expect such a huge offer in his life.

“I did not see this coming. I have always wanted to further my studies in relation to what I already do but financial challenges have always been a setback and the coming in of Innobuild is a sigh of relief, “he said.

Mwalwanda added that opportunities of such nature come once in life time and he will work extra hard in order to get all the necessary papers for his career.

