Ecobank’s weekend promo makes 52 winners

A banker has topped the list of winners of Ecobank’s weekend promotion ‘Ka *326# Weekend starter’ in which 52 people have so far won cash prizes.

This follows the bank’s fourth draw of the promotion which was conducted on Friday September 16, where 13 more lucky customers won various xpress cash tokens.

The fourth draw saw Norah Kawoloka a Chartered Banker and Entrepreneur topping the list after scooping MK100, 000 xpress cash tokens which she said will her in boosting her agribusiness.

While thanking the pan-African bank, Kawoloka said she will use the money to buy some farm inputs ahead of the farming season and further said with the rising of cost of some farm inputs, this is a great refuge for her business.

“I am greatly honoured to be one of the winners this week. This money will be injected in my Agric business that I run, most likely I will buy some inputs that will go a long way in supporting the growth of my business. Thank you Ecobank I am a truly happy customer,” said Kawoloka.

The draw also saw Miriam Upindi and Ted Muva winning Mk50,000 xpress cash tokens each while other ten customers won MK20,000 xpress cash tokens each.

In his remarks, Ecobank Head of Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communications Tidzi Chalamba, indicated that this far, 52 customers have shared K1.6 million in prizes for the promotion which will run until 14th October.

“We would like to congratulate all the winners this far. So far 52 customers have been rewarded in a space of 4 weeks. By the end of the campaign, we target to reward a total of 104 customers for simply transacting on our free digital channels that don’t attract any monthly fees,” said Chalamba.

Chalamba further indicated that the promotion is aimed at rewarding customers who transact on the banks free mobile banking platforms with zero Monthly fees namely Ecobank Mobile App and *326# Mobile banking.

He added that to sign up on Ecobank Mobile, customers simply need to download the Ecobank Mobile App on Apple or Play store and self-register using their Ecobank Visa debit card and the same applies on *326# where customers can self-onboard using their Ecobank Visa debit card.

Every Friday, 13 lucky customers are being rewarded with XpressCash tokens ranging Mk100, 000, MK50, 000 and MK20,000 that are redeemed at any Ecobank ATM using the cardless cash withdrawal option with no need of an ATM card.

