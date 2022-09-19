Chinese national denied bail in rape case

Chinese national Zhou Zheng Zhong, aged 48, has been denied bail after he appeared in court in Lilongwe today on allegations of raping a 15-year-old girl.

The Chief resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has refused to grant bail to Zhong.

The Chinese national is suspected to have been raping the child at Area 48 in Lilongwe where the girl’s parents work for him as cleaners. He was arrested on September 16, 2022

State lawyer Assistant Superintendent of Lingadzi Police Davison Banda said the child was tested at the hospital and results are not out. He therefore asked the court to adjourn hearing of the case for seven days in order to conclude the investigations.

In its ruling on the suspect’s bail application, the court has said that the suspect could prejudice police investigations as the victim’s parents work for him.

Meanwhile, the case has since been adjourned to 27 September.