Zomba Catholic Women urged to play active role in church development

Zomba Catholic Women Organisation CWO held its annual conference at Zomba Cathedral for three days to discuss role of women in the Catholic church.

Guest of honour Dr. Immaculate Chamangwana appealed to Catholic Women Organisation to play an active role to develop the church saying women are strong pillar of the church.

“Women have a bigger role to play in the church and women should accept various responsibilities in the church because God is the one that calls you to serve in various positions in the church,” Chamangwana added

She further called on all women in the Catholic Church to support fellow women that are holding various positions so that they should meet objectives of the women groups within the church.

Chamangwana called on the women in various positions to uphold church principles in order to portray good image of the Catholic Church

She therefore wished the Catholic Women Organisation fruitful discussions and resolutions that would help to develop the church through various interventions.

Zomba Diocese Vicar General, Father, Vincent Chilolo also called on the Catholic women to be strong in faith as they serve in various positions in the women ministry.

He therefore said they should emulate the life of Holy Mother Maria who remained strong in faith from birth to the death of Jesus.

Chair lady of the Catholic Women Organisation in the Zomba Diocese, Christina Lakiyoni called on the Catholic women to move together in the right direction to effectively serve the Catholic Church in different positions.

Representatives of women from all the 20 parishes within Zomba Diocese and Catholic nuns from the congregation of Daughters of Wisdom and GBVM congregation attended the 2022 annual conference .