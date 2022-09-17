Passion Center for Children builds houses for needy children in Zomba

Passion Center for Children has built and handed over three houses to orphans and children of parents with disability at Jali, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba.

Handing over the houses, Passion Center for Children, Executive Director, Pastor, Saul Mateyu said the center decided to construct the houses after observing that some children are living under tough conditions after their houses were destroyed following heavy rains from Tropical Cyclones Idai and Anna.

The Passion Center for Children provides educational and health care and support to orphans and children with various forms of disabilities.

The executive director therefore appealed to local leaders and child protection committees to ensure that the houses are well taken care of.

In his remarks, District Social Welfare Officer for Zomba Christopher Ndaona hailed the Passion Center for Children for providing shelter for the needy.

Ndaona added that many children face a lot of problems that include lack of good shelter .

He therefore acknowledged collaboration between Zomba District Council and nongovernmental organisations in the district saying their roles are complimentary to the council’s efforts in improving living standards of children

“Children in Zomba face a lot of challenges that include inadequate parental care because some children are being cares for by single mothers because their fathers abandon them,” Ndaona observed.

Board member for the Passion Center for Children, Pastor Billy Wood who is based in America said he was impressed with the selection of the children that received the houses apart from being impressed with the quality of the houses.

He said Passion Center for Children decided to construct the houses after observing that the children were living under challenging environment following destruction of houses due to the tropical cyclones.

The faith based Passion Center for Children is currently constructing Nine houses at Traditional Authority Mwambo that will also benefit needy and vulnerable children.

Out of the Nine, three houses were handed over while six are under construction.

The Passion Center for Children is expected to spend K35 million kwacha for the Nine houses.

