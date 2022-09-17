NGO develops ‘YEAH’ Board game to help youths get right information on SRHR

A youth led organisation, Her Liberty Malawi, has developed a board game to help young people of all backgrounds to get the right information on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) services.

Speaking during the launch of the game on Thursday, Her Liberty Programs Manager Hastings Banda, said as an organisation they have been working with young people since 2017 and they noticed that a lot of young people do have misconceptions around sexual reproductive health and rights services.

He added that they thought it is wise to come up with a creative game that will help the young people to get the right information about SRHR and also understand what is all about.

“If you go to the rural communities even in urban communities you will see that people still do not understand issues related to SRHR despite the fact that we have all the resources available as a country.

“So as a youth led organisation we thought it is wise to be creative and come up with a game where young people can be playing at the same time getting right information. This game as well it’s also like a referral system and it will refer the young people to different services that they will require, be it justice services, the actual health services and even the actual information.

“So this is a game that we have developed as Her Liberty to support young people in getting the right information about sexual reproductive health rights and services,” said Banda.

“Right now we have the YEAH Board game in 3 Districts that is Mangochi, Nkhata bay as well as in Mulanje, but our idea is to have this game across the country in each and every youth friendly health service corner so that is our vision now,” explained Banda.

In her remarks, Chief of Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Population who was also the guest of honour at the launch, Dr. Queen Dube, commended Her Liberty for developing the YEAH Board game saying it is an exciting way of reaching out to youths and it will have a big impact in the lives of young people in as far as sexual reproductive health and rights services are concerned.

“I tried to play the game and I said what a clever way, I was also comparing it to the charts that we print in the Ministry trying to say the same message. This is a clever way, we are stimulating the brain and at the same time getting young persons engaged and get the right information and in the middle of all this they are learning team work because it’s an interactive game.

“So at the moment as we speak this game is available in 3 districts and we are saying we need to figure it out how best we can actually scale it up but also how we sustain it so that it doesn’t lose its original intent,” said Dube.

