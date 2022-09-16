Youth Decide Campaign dares Tonse Govt to fulfill promises made to Malawians

Youth Decide Campaign says it is high time the Tonse Alliance Government fulfilled the promises made to the youth in Malawi during the campaign period.

According to Youth Decide Campaign, it has been observed that most of the promises the Tonse Alliance Government made to the youth during campaign period have not been fulfilled and a lot of youth in the country are still suffering.

Youth Decide Campaign leader Charles Kajoloweka told Malawi24 that there is a triple burden that young people are facing in this country and the issues are poverty, unemployment and widening inequality gaps.

“I think the recent studies have also indicated that inequality is significantly widening in the country and those are the areas of concern. So inequalities like in areas of education, health, social protection among other areas and there are the drivers of these inequalities that we need to adress.

“The third burden is unemployment which is a very serious issue that we need to address. There is high level of unemployment in Malawi and a lot of youths are just staying and struggling, so we want this government to fulfill the promises it made to youth during campaign because the situation we are in as Youth is worse,” said Kajoloweka.

According to Kajoloweka as Youth Decide Campaign, they have organized a National youth conference which will take place next week from 21 to 22 September in Lilongwe. The conference will bring together all concerned parties to discuss and map the way forward on how to deal with the problems the youth are facing in the country.

Speaking to Malawi24, Chairperson of the organising committee of the National Youth Conference Mwandida Theu said the main agenda towards the National Youth Conference is to make sure they create a platform where Government and young people can interrogate on the state of governance but also youth development in the country.

“You might agree with me that there are so many issues that are around in terms of youth development and governance and this platform is meant for us to interrogate with government on how we can move forward. The conference also is intended to make sure that we come up with a solution based paper which can then be submitted to the state President. So we are not only discussing or interrogating with government on the state of governance and youth development but also we are coming up with recommendations that can be brought forward for the government to act on them.

“But also I should say that the National youth conference has thematic areas which we are concentrating on, so in terms of inequality in health, education and also social protection but also in terms of issues of civic space, access to information, freedom of expression and then the media freedom. We also want to bring the Minister of Finance who can then interrogate on the state of finance in Malawi and then the economic status as it stands now and then people can come in and interrogate on the presentation,” explained Theu.

She added that the conference will depend on the expert facilitators and then the presentation from the government, and also during the conference they are bringing a high level panel including Ministers from four sectors of youth, education, labour and finance as well as young people to interrogate on the state of governance in Malawi.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24