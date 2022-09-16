Kumilambe not fazed by Beach Soccer AFCON draw

Malawi Beach Soccer National Team coach Willy Kumilambe says he is not daunted after his side was handed a difficult draw at the 2022 CAF AFCON Beach Soccer on Friday Morning.

Malawi are in Group A alongside hosts and last year’s finalist Mozambique, two time winners Nigeria and two time runners up Morocco.

Group B has defending champions Senegal, Uganda, Madagascar and Egypt.

Malawi are making their debut AFCON appearance after they beat Tanzania in the qualifiers.

He said the tough draw was expected as the tournament has drawn the best eight teams on the continent and everyone is a heavyweight

“We are prepared. We know very little about these teams but we will research more about them and plan accordingly

“Just like we did with Tanzania we knew very little about them but we planned and prepared well.

“We are not going there not just as participants we are going there to compete

“We are glad now that the draw is out so that we can start preparing specifically for our group matches,” he said.

The team is expected to start camping this month end ahead of the tournament to be held between 21 and 28 October in Mozambique.

Source: FAM