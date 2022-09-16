Chinese national arrested for raping child

Lingadzi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a Chinese national identified as Ju for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on several occasions.

Salome Chibwana, spokesperson for Lingadzi Police, said Ju is suspected to have been raping the girl, whose parents work as cleaners at his house.

Ju allegedly gave the child 4,000 kwacha after raping her.

Following his arrest, Ju, who faces the charge of defilement, has told police that he cannot speak English or Chichewa.

The law enforcers have since arranged for an interpreter in order to make progress in their interrogation.

Chibwana has assured Malawians that they will investigate the case to the end.

