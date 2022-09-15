Government plans to re-introduce physical education in schools

Government has expressed commitment to re-introduce physical education (PE) in primary and secondary schools as one way of helping improve sports from the grassroots.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Richard Chimwendo Banda said government will engage concerned stakeholders before re-introducing the subject.

Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) President, Blackson Malamula, has since commended government for the plans but says there is need to fast track the process.

He said, lately, there have been complaints that the absence of the subject has contributed to poor performance of athletes in the country.

Sports analyst, Moses Dossi, said the development could have been done a long time ago as PE is a very important subject as far as the health of players is concerned.

There has been an outcry from stakeholders to have the subject back in schools after it was scrapped off from the syllabus since the introduction of free primary school education over 20 years ago.

Reported by Temwa Malire.