Man nabbed over motorcycle robbery

Police in Mangochi District have arrested Black Mjoho, 27, on suspicion that he stabbed and robbed a motorcycle taxi operator in Malindi area in the district.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said that, on August 8, 2022 the suspect posed as a customer and hired a Kabaza operator lmaan Muhammad, 19, from Mgoza Trading Centre to Mangochi Boma.

Daudi added that as they were passing Bala area, the suspect produced a sharp object and stabbed the victim on the neck who staggered and fell down while bleeding heavily.

“The suspect fled with the Lufan motorcycle worthy K800,000 before the victim being rushed to St. Martins Hospital by well-wishers,” she explained.

She went on to say that after being on the run for some weeks, the suspect over the weekend went back to Mgoza motorcycle taxi stand in order to hire another motorcycle for the same bad intentions.

Fortunately, the victim recognized him before accomplishing his mission who alerted fellow operators and ganged after him.

He was handed over to the police and led them to Nsanama in Machinga where the stolen motorcycle has been recovered.

Mjoho is expected to appear before court tomorrow to answer a charge of robbery which is contrary to section 301 of the Penal code.

Mjoho hails from Saidi Village Traditional Authority Saidi in Machinga District.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24