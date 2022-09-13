U-20 start Cosafa preps

The Malawi U-20 national team on Monday, 12 September 2022, started preparations for the 2022 U20 Cosafa Youth Championship to be staged in Eswatini from October 6-16 2022.

Head Coach Patrick Mabedi has named a 41-member squad in preparation for the tournament which will act as a Cosafa Qualifier for the 2023 TotalEnergies U20 Afcon.

Among the 41 players, 28 reported for camp on Monday while 13 others will join after finalising their MSCE exams and Club commitments.

The Junior Flames are in Group C alongsise Namibia, South Africa and Comoros and only group leaders and best placed runner-up in the pool stage will qualify for the semifinals.

The finalists for competition will qualify for the TotalEnergies U20 Afcon to be hosted by Egypt between Feb 16- March 12 2023 and the competition (U20 Afcon) will be a qualifier for the FIFA U20 World Cup Scheduled for Indonesia later in 2023.

Below is the full squad.

Goalkeepers: Wisdom Khunia (Waka Waka Tigers), Liwewe Muhammad (Alpha Soft FC), Joshua Waka (KB Reserve), Gift Ngoma (Topik Academy FC)

Defenders: Benson Skinala (Play Football Academy), Stacia Chibala (Eagles Reserve), Afana Amin (Mukuru Reserve), Paul Bwanali (Super Strikers Reserve FC), Matthews Bandawe (Play Football Academy), Chimwemwe Nkhoma (Bico Optical FC), Danford Kasonda (Madimba Bullets FC), Frank Mahowa (Play Football Academy), Owen Majinga (Ntopwa FC)

Midfielders: Innocent Magaleta (Fomo FC), Robert Size (Play Football Academy), Walesi Adam (Mukuru Reserve), Lloyd Aaron (Civil Reserve), Matthews Msowoya (Karonga Utd), Chisomo Chiwanda (Ntopwa FC), Japhet Kazimbi (Ntopwa FC),Hajip Fatch (Bangula Hammers), Alfred Katuluza (Nsanje Utd), Chifuniro Kamenya (Mkhuru Reserve)

Strikers: Mayamiko Masaku (Mukuru Reserve)Madalitso Khamula (Eagles reserve), Chifundo Makawa (Silver Reserve), Vincent Mkandawire (Rumphi Mighty) Samson Sokanya (White Eagles)

Those to join camp after exams:

Imran Dicson (Namiwawa FC), Dumisani Chizizi (Mighty Rumphi Reserve), Antony Mwalilino (Karonga Reserve),

Those to join camp after club commitments: Yamikani Mologeni, Andrew Lameck,Kondwani Chirwa, Happy Mphepo, Emmanuel Savieli, Lloyd Aaron – Midfielder , Wongani Kaponya (Nyasa Big Bullets Resrves) Masambiro Kalua – Striker (Mighty Rumphi Reserve) Kelvin Banda – Defender (Wakawaka Tigers) Chifundo Mphasi – (Zambia based).

Source: FAM