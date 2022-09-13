Police officer arrested for sexually abusing six children

A Police officer identified as Emmanuel Phalavi has been arrested in Blantyre on allegations that he sexually abused six street connected children.

Phalavi is an officer based at Blantyre Police Station

Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance had a focus group discussion with the street connected children where the children reportedly revealed that they had been sexually abused by a police officer.

Yesterday, an identification parade was carried out and this led to the arrest of Phalavi.

Blantyre police public relations officer Ramsey Mushani has confirmed the arrest to the local media, saying paperwork on the allegations levelled against the officer was underway.