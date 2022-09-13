Mutharika tells Chakwera to resign

Malawi’s former President Peter Mutharika says Tonse administration has failed Malawians hence President Lazarus Chakwera should resign immediately.

Mutharika, who is also leader of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was speaking this on Tuesday, September 13 at his Page House in Mangochi district during a press briefing where he said, looking at the economic status of the country, it is clear that the Chakwera-led government is doing nothing.

He noted that there is shortage of forex and fuel in Malawi and the government is yet to start procuring fertilizer for input subsidy programme. Mutharika also faulted Chakwera for travelling to the United States in the middle of an economic crisis and he claimed that the president has borrowed forex from banks in order to travel.

The former Malawi President then said that the only solution to the challenges facing Malawians, is to have another competent government that will understand and address the economic challenges being experienced hence Chakwera should resign and there should be formation of a caretaker government.

The DPP leader said President Chakwera should walk his talk considering that during campaign the president promised to resign if he fails to change things for the betterment of Malawians within his first two years.

“It’s over two years now and he hasn’t changed anything or tried to manage anything. I think he should resign, the government should resign. After he resigns, there must be a caretaker government or government of national unity,” said Mutharika.

On the formation of an interim government, Mutharika said the opposition DPP is ready to assist and added that the party has experts in various sectors who can help in recovering the Malawi economy which he said is collapsing.

“The DPP is ready to be involved in such an interim government. We still have people who managed the economy in 2014 and they are still available,” he added.

The former president further indicated that after the caretaker government, there must be elections within 90 days.

On who will represent the DPP in such elections, Mutharika said the party will decide but he emphasized that he is still the leader of the party.

