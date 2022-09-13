I am safe — Wikise

Musician Wikise has survived contract termination scare with real estate player Atlas Realtors after holding talks with the company.

The artist who was summoned for disciplinary hearing at the company’s offices earlier today, confirmed that his working relationship with the company continues despite the misunderstanding.

“I would like to take this time to appreciate my team, Atlas Realtors for their continued trust in our partnership and their constant push to help Malawian youth in asset investment. Our partnership continues and is stronger than ever before,” he said.

The artist was at risk of losing his ambassadorship role at the company, for crafting a song which does not sit well with his masters.

The song Njoyako, was deemed to be discouraging people from investing in property by the company. They believed the award-winning musician was not doing what their initial agreement says.

His working partnership with the company started in November last year. His main role is to influence people to buy products and services of the company.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24