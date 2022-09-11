World Vision reaffirms commitment to transform lives in Malawi

World Vision Malawi has expressed optimism that it will continue implementing various programs and projects that will see many lives of children and communities in Malawi being transformed.

This is according to World Vision Malawi’s National Director, Francis Dube, who made the remarks on Thursday in Blantyre during an engagement meeting with district council officials from the institution’s south Zone.

Dube said the organization dated council leadership from various districts participating in its various programs in southern Malawi, to share progress made in the implementation of some of their strategies.

He said World Vision Malawi is too keen to continue working with various district councils in implementation of different programs that seeks to improve people’s livelihoods especially for the vulnerable children.

“As an organization, we are hungry for more. We seek to build on these past achievements, driven by a faith which urges us to tackle these challenges head-on and to constantly refine the way we work, improving the quality of our service to children now and in the future.

“Together, we bring hope. As World Vision, we will continue our life enriching journey of transforming the lives of children and communities in Malawi, with humility and God’s leading and guidance,” commits Dube.

The National Director also mentioned that World Vision Malawi is committed to help the Malawi government and district councils to attain the national reading campaign which he said is one way of improving quality and equitable access to education in the country.

On Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Dube said the organization will continue making sure that communities have access to clean and potable water saying they will continue from where they stopped last year where 59,748 people gained access to clean water through 515 new water source.

Dube has then urged councils in Malawi to continue working together with the organization so as to successfully transform lives of many Malawians, vulnerable children in particular, claiming government alone will have fruitless efforts.

“As World Vision, we cannot live this strategy alone. As such, district councils are one of our strategic partners for the fulfillment of Our Promise to deepen our commitment to the most vulnerable children,” added Dube.

However, he indicated that three Area Programs (AP) will be phasing out by 30 September this year including; Mpama in Chiradzulu, Matope in Neno and Nkaya in Balaka and says they are now in the process of initiating new APs at Nyachipere and Mpandazi in Mwanza districts.

Speaking on behalf of all District Commissioners (DCs) from the south, Rodrick Mateauma DC for Phalombe, while commending World Vision Malawi for the commitment, said the organization is one of the trusted developmental partners for most district councils.

“You might wish to know that World Vision is one of the trusted partners. They are almost in everything, they are in Health, Wash, Agriculture as well as livelihoods, so the collaboration is quite good,” said Mateauma.

Last year the organization launched a new strategy that seeks to transform the lives of 6.5 million vulnerable children in Malawi.

World Vision Malawi which has been in the country since 1982, is currently, working in all the country’s 28 districts through 33 Area Programmes and Grant supported projects.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24