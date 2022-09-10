Man who raped three children gets 12 years in jail

The Nkhata Bay First Grade Magistrate Robert Makaika on Friday sentenced 32-year-old Dunken Nyirenda to 12 years Imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl and two girls aged six.

Nyirenda who comes from Phazi Village, Traditional Authority Mkumbira in Nkhata Bay raped the children at Kakumbi Area in Nkhata Bay between July, 8 and 22, 2019, by enticing them with sweets, biscuits and money.

The State, through the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has since told Malawi News Agency that it will appeal against the magistrate court judgement.

DPP Prosecution Officer, Jonathan Mumba, said on Friday that the state was not satisfied with the judgement hence the decision to appeal to the high court.

“The state feels the extent of crime committed, which caused trauma to the victims, has been overlooked. Prior to today’s sentencing we had already pleaded with the magistrate to refer the case to the high court for sentencing as what we believe is the right punishment is beyond their jurisdiction,” Mumba said.

The appeal is expected to be launched as soon as the State is served with a copy of the magistrate’s court sentence.

During sentencing, Magistrate Makaika, said despite the state’s plea to refer the case to the highp court for sentencing, the court decided to pass its judgment so that the community where the offense occurred is served with how the case was concluded.

Reported by Osman Moyo