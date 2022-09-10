Fire damages police officer’s house at Police College in Zomba

Property worth millions has been destroyed by fire which hit the house of one of the Assistant Commissioners of Police at Police College in Zomba around midnight on Saturday.

The police sounded a fire alert but it was futile as the Zomba City fire fighters came late to handle the fire that destroyed the upper storey of the house.

No injury was reported and it is not yet known what ignited the fire on the historic house that was built during by British colonial masters near the Police College main gate.

Police Commissioner for the Eastern Region used to occupy the house but it was now being occupied by one of the Assistant Commissioners of Police.

