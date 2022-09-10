EGENCO to shut down Tedzani IV for 15 days

Tedzani IV

Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) says it will shut down Tedzani IV Power Plant for 15 days in order to carry out maintenance works which means a total of 19.1 Megawatts will not be available.

In a statement dated 9 September, EGENCO has said it will carry out planned contractual maintenance works at its Tedzani IV Power Plant from Monday, 12 September 2022 to Monday, 26 September 2022.

“As such, a total of 19.1MW from Tedzani IV will not be available to the national grid while 233.45 MW will be available from Tedzani I, II & III (94MW) Nkula (135.1MW) and Wovwe (4.35) Power Stations.

“In order to mitigate the impact of the 19.1MW reduced power generation, EGENCO will operate all available diesel generators to supplement the available hydro capacity,” reads part of the statement.

During the period of maintenance works, the contractor for the Tedzani IV Power Plant, CALIK ENERJI, will be rectifying all outstanding defects on the Power Plant since its commissioning in June 2021.

According to EGENCO, the works are crucial in order to rectify all defects before the expiry of the defect liability period, after which EGENCO will be required to pay the Contractor for any defects repaired.

EGENCO will also take opportunity of these scheduled contractual works to remove rock boulders from the tailrace channel and repair other damages that the Tedzani IV Power Plant incurred during Cyclone Ana in January 2022.

The maintenance works come as Malawi is experiencing blackouts lasting eight hours a day due to inadequate generation of electricity.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24