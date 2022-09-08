MANEPO helps the elderly in Zomba with assorted items

Malawi Network of Elderly Persons Organisations (MANEPO) has provided the elderly persons that were affected by Covid-19 pandemic at Nkagula in Zomba with assorted items.

MANEPO Programme Officer, Nitike Ngwira, said MANEPO saw it necessary to provide the items to the elderly that were economically affected by the pandemic in one way or another.

Ngwira made the statement at Traditional Authority Nkagula’s area in Zomba during the distribution of sugar, soya pieces, tablets of soap and table salt among other basic commodities.

“We intend to sensitize communities on myths and misinformation about Covid-19 pandemic and we want the elderly persons to get protected against the pandemic amidst these myths and misinformation” added Ngwira .

Health Promotion Officer from Zomba District Health Office, Elina Makwakwa, advised the elderly persons to get vaccinated against Covid-19 saying the elderly persons are vulnerable because their immunity becomes lower by age.

She therefore reminded the elderly persons that Covid-19 is real and is still around adding that there was enough evidence that few elderly persons get vaccinated against Covid-19.pandemic.

Makwakwa said this was worrisome adding that District Health Office in Zomba has initiated a campaign called Vaccinate My Village to reach out to many villages with the Covid-19 vaccine that will minimize movement of people to health facilities to receive the vaccine.

Elena Clement from Namaona Village hailed MANEPO for the gift of assorted items saying the items will keep them going.

She called on fellow elderly persons to get the Covid-19 vaccine to stay protected from the pandemic.

MANEPO through Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa OSISA provided the food and non-food items to the elderly persons at Nkagula area in Zomba.