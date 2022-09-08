Linda Kunje admitted to Zomba Central Hospital

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Linda Kunje, who was convicted on 31 August, 2022 for blocking President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy has been admitted at Zomba Central Hospital (ZCH).

Kunje is at the paying ward, where three prison wardens are manning the ward. According to ZCH Director Dr Saulos Nyirenda, Kunje is in a stable condition.

Just over a week ago, Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda of Zomba registry slapped Kunje with an 18-month prison sentence.

Her driver Jones Tewesa was also sentenced to 15 months in prison over the same matter.

The incident happened on December 10, 2020 along the Blantyre-Zomba Road when President Chakwera was going to Zomba.

Following the sentencing of the two, Kunje’s lawyer said the case will be taken to the High Court for appeal.