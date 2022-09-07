University student robbed of K1.1 million in Lilongwe

Assailants disguised as taxi passengers yesterday robbed a 23-year-old Mzuzu University of K1.1 million meant for school fees.

Lumbadzi Police spokesperson Felix Kwinyani says the incident occurred on the evening of September 6, 2022.

According to Kwinyani, the student Mike Charlie stays in Lumbadzi and on the said date he was coming from Area 49 where he got the money meant for school fees.

He got into a Honda Freed taxi, black in colour at Kanengo Depot heading towards Lumbadzi with four occupants on board who disguised themselves as passengers.

Upon arrival at Blessings Private Hospital the taxi driver stopped, saying one of the passengers wanted to ease himself.

The other passengers behind started pulling the victim outside of the motor vehicle while spraying some substances unto his face.

“The victim escaped from the scene leaving behind his hustle bag which contained the said amount of money and the criminals cruised from the scene heading Kanengo direction, reads the report.

Meanwhile, Police are looking for the assailants.