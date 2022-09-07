Man nabbed for raping 11-year-old stepdaughter

Police in Monkey Bay have arrested Buba Kapanga, 31, on suspicion that he raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Public Relation Officer for Monkey Bay Police Station Sergeant Alice Sichali has confirmed the arrest of Buba Kapanga

Sergeant Sichali told Malawi24 that the incident occurred on September 3, 2022 at Nsaka Village.

She further said that Kapanga has been staying with his wife including the victim for 4 years.

On the material date, the victim’s mother went to the lake to wash leaving behind the victim and her stepfather.

Taking advantage of the absence of the mother, the suspect grabbed the victim, carried her to his bed room and raped her. He then threatened to kill her if she revealed the ordeal.

Later when the mother came back, the victim revealed the rape.

The mother reported the matter to Monkey Bay Police Station where a referral letter was issued to Monkey Bay community Health Centre where the results confirmed that penetration took place.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and will appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement.

Kapanga hails from Chimphamba Village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi District.